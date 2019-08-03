Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw post-credit scenes explained

Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw is heading for a good opening weekend at the worldwide box office. The film is based on two characters from the Fast & Furious franchise — Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw has the two different personalities coming together to fight against Idris Elba’s Brixton Lore, a former MI6 agent who has become a cyber-genetically enhanced terrorist with superhuman abilities.

Hobbs and Shaw has three after-credit scenes. Here we explain what happens in them and what they mean.

SPOILER ALERT

The first after-credit scene has Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds’ Agent Locke, a CIA agent who was revealed to be a handler of Hobbs, leaving bodies in his wake in a hallway and in the process of finishing off the last one. He then calls Hobbs and tells him about another virus that has to be taken care of. While Brixton’s virus, Snowflake, melts the innards of the infected, this one melts the outsides.

Now this may be the last we will see of Reynolds in a Fast and Furious movie. Or it may be his beginning with the franchise and he may appear with Johnson and Statham in the sequel, though he does seem to like working alone. Johnson had tweeted that the post-credit scenes will give the moviegoers insights about the “future team.”

The second scene shows Deckard and Hattie Shaw’s mother Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren). She is visited in prison by both of her children for the first time. They bring her a birthday cake. She likely won’t be in prison for much longer.