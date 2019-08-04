Hobbs and Shaw has a Game of Thrones spoiler moment

Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw is being liked by most of the audiences as its early box office numbers suggest. It has also received mostly positive reviews. The film has Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw teaming up reluctantly to take on cybernetically-enhanced terrorist Brixton Lore played by Idris Elba.

Advertising

In this article, we are talking about a particular cameo, so if you have not seen the movie, do not read further.

SPOILER ALERT

Hobbs and Shaw features a few cameos, most notably from the Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, whose CIA agent Locke is the handler of Hobbs. In a post-credit scene, Locke talks about the contentious ending of HBO’s recently concluded Game of Thrones.

Also Read | Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw post-credit scenes explained

Advertising

Locke is dispatching terrorists and calls up Luke to inform him about the existence of a new virus that they will presumably tackle in the sequel. Then, all of a sudden, Reynolds’s character, who we learn is a disgruntled Game of Thrones fan, goes full Deadpool and stars ranting about the ending of the show and says, “Jon Snow had sex with his aunt and then he killed her.”

Locke is not alone. The online petition to remake the final season has garnered more than 1.6 million signatories. HBO has made it clear there is no question of remaking the show, much to the chagrin of hopeful fans.

It is not clear if this Ryan Reynolds’ cameo is just a cameo or there is something more to this. Is he a part of the Fast and Furious franchise now? Dwayne Johnson had earlier tweeted that the audiences should stick around for the post-credit scenes as this will give them some insight into the “future team.”