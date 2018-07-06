Hobbs and Shaw: Idris Elba to star in the Fast and Furious spin-off as main antagonist

Idris Elba has been cast as the main antagonist in the Fast and Furious spin-off Idris Elba has been cast as the main antagonist in the Fast and Furious spin-off

Hollywood actor Idris Elba is in final talks to play the main villain in the upcoming Fast and Furious spin-off titled Hobbs and Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Elba had recently starred in box office hits like Thor: Ragnarok and The Dark Tower. He is also no stranger to playing the villain either as he portrayed the character of Krall, the Lieutenant turned villain in Star Trek Beyond. He also voiced Shere Khan in the live-action remake of The Jungle Book that was directed by Jon Favreau.

According to Variety, the actor is repped by WME, The Artist Partnership, and Ziffren Brittenham. The Deadpool 2 director David Leitch is on board to helm the movie with Johnson and Statham reprising their roles as special agent Luke Hobbs and criminal mastermind Deckard Shaw, respectively, as reported by Variety.

The Fast and Furious franchise architect Chris Morgan has penned the script, with production set to commence this fall. The film will see the often-at-odds pair teaming up against Elba’s character.

Statham joined the series cast in the seventh movie The Fate of the Furious in 2017. Hobbs and Shaw is set to hit the theatres on July 26, 2019.

According to IMDB, actress Vanessa Kirby is best known for the Netflix series, The Crown, has also joined the movie’s cast.

Neal H. Moritz is set to produce along with Johnson and his partners from Seven Bucks Productions; Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Statham and Chris Morgan.

