Hobbs and Shaw dethrones The Lion King at the North American box office

Hobbs and Shaw had a fine beginning to its box office. It earned 24 million dollars on Friday in its domestic box office (North America), according to Forbes. It supplanted The Lion King from the top spot. The Disney remake recently got past the 1 billion dollar mark at the worldwide box office.

Hobbs and Shaw is reportedly heading for a domestic opening weekend of around 60 million dollars, which is at par with Mission: Impossible — Fallout.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw has the two different personalities coming together to fight against Idris Elba’s Brixton Lore, a former MI6 agent who has become a cyber-genetically enhanced terrorist with superhuman abilities.

Hobbs and Shaw has received 67 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes, indicating mostly positive reviews. The critical consensus reads, “Hobbs & Shaw doesn’t rev as high as the franchise’s best installments, but gets decent mileage out of its well-matched stars and over-the-top action sequences.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film just one star. She wrote, “The world is threatened this time by a cyber-enhanced former MI6 agent, Brixton (Elba), who now has powers that have rendered him virtually un-killable — a “Black Superman”, so to speak. He is after a genetically programmed virus — of “Biblical proportions” — with the potential to liquidate organs of anybody exposed to it. The plan is to eliminate “the weak” and replace them with many Brixtons, thus creating an “augmented” human race. (Though one wonders if it might not be just easier to clone Johnson, who in a mighty impressive scene, holds a helicopter down with a chain.)”

“So how seriously should we take this end-of-the-world exercise? Brixton puts it best — “genocide”, “schemoncide”, call it what you will. For, one thing is sure: this is certainly not the end of the Fast & Furious world,” she added.