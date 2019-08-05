Hobbs and Shaw box office collection: Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham starrer earns Rs 42.90 crore

Fast and Furious spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw had a lucrative opening weekend in India. The Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham starrer has earned Rs 42.90 crore in three days. It opened its account with Rs 13.15 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#FastAndFurious: #HobbsAndShaw – a popular franchise in #India – packs a solid total… Witnesses good growth on Day 3… Will be interesting to see how it performs on weekdays… Fri 13.15 cr, Sat 13.75 cr, Sun 16 cr. Total: ₹ 42.90 cr Nett BOC. India biz. All versions.”

In Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Statham’s Deckard Shaw team up to stop a cybernetically-enhanced terrorist Brixton Lore, played by Idris Elba. The movie also stars Vanessa Kirby and Helen Mirren.

Hobbs and Shaw has received mostly positive reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a 66 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Hobbs & Shaw doesn’t rev as high as the franchise’s best installments, but gets decent mileage out of its well-matched stars and over-the-top action sequences.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film only 1 star. She wrote in her review, “It’s only the plot regarding which Hobbs & Shaw makes no pretensions. Since it’s a film “derived” from Fast & Furious, it doesn’t have to carry any of that baggage either, only borrowing two of its many charismatic and action-friendly characters. If Johnson is Hobbs again, an American stealth forces expert, Statham is his British counterpart, Shaw. They started squabbling in Fast and Furious, and continue their mostly-tiresome banter here, even when the “fate of the world” comes to rest on their shoulders — doing it for the “fourth” time, Hobbs reminds. Lending more than an able helping hand is Hattie (Kirby), the good MI6 agent mistaken for bad.”