Hobbes and Shaw writer open to sending franchise to space

Chris Morgan, the scribe of Hobbes & Shaw, has said he would never say never to developing a space-set movie in the action franchise.

Advertising

The writer, who has also penned five other Fast & Furious films, said as long as the idea fits within the parameters of what the audience expects from the series, he is game.

“I would never shoot down space. Never, never. I would literally never shoot down anything, as long as it hits the parameters: ‘Is it bada**? Is it awesome? Will the audience love it? And will it not break faith with the audience as they’re watching it?’

“I’m down for whatever,” Morgan told Entertainment Weekly.

Starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, Hobbes & Shaw is the first spin-off from the Fast & Furious series.

Also featuring Vanessa Kirby and Idris Elba, the film is slated to be released on Friday.