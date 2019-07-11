Yesterday actor Himesh Patel: Danny Boyle is a poet of cinema

Danny Boyle’s upcoming film Yesterday has an intriguing premise. The film follows the journey of Jack, played by Himesh Patel, who is living in a world where everyone, but him, has no memory of The Beatles’ existence. The film marks Patel’s silver screen debut.

Talking about working with Boyle, Patel said, “Danny had so much energy and enthusiasm on set, you couldn’t help but be inspired by him. That fed into how I felt when I walked on set—completely supported and able to talk to him about anything. I learned an awful lot from him, not only as an actor but as a person.”

“Danny is a poet of cinema. He did things with the camera that no one expected,” Himesh Patel added.

Much like what Bohemian Rhapsody (the movie) did for Queen, Patel believes that Yesterday will do the same for The Beatles. The actor believes that the younger generation will get introduced to the music of The Beatles via Yesterday.

He said, “Yesterday serves as an introduction to a lot of young people who haven’t had the privilege of listening to The Beatles. Both people who are diehard fans and those who are new to the music will appreciate the film for different reasons, but it affirms the magic of their music for all audiences.”

In the movie, Himesh Patel’s character Jack passes off The Beatles’ music as his own. “Jack is an aspiring singer and songwriter who’s been trying to make it for a while. After he realizes he’s living in a world where The Beatles never existed, Jack is faced with a conundrum. He ultimately decides to take the opportunity to pass their music off as his own,” he said.

Yesterday releases in India on July 12.