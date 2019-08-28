Himesh Patel joins Christopher Nolan’s Tenet

Yesterday star Himesh Patel has boarded the star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan’s next Tenet.

Described as an “action epic”, the film is being headlined by John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki.

Patel, who broke out with Danny Boyle-directed musical Yesterday, joins the cast which also includes Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clemence Poesy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

Tenet is Nolan’s follow-up to his 2017 war drama Dunkirk that earned the noted filmmaker his first Best Director nomination at the 90th Academy Awards.

Nolan has penned the screenplay and is also producing the project with his wife, Emma Thomas. Thomas Hayslip is serving as executive producer.

Warner Bros Pictures will be distributing the film worldwide, which is scheduled to hit theatres on July 17 next year, reported Variety. It will be filmed across seven countries.