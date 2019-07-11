Hilary Swank joins the cast of The Hunt

Hilary Swank has joined Emma Roberts and Justin Hartley in political action thriller, The Hunt.

The two-time Oscar winner will star in the film from Universal and Blumhouse, penned by Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse, reported Deadline.

Previously announced cast includes Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin, and Glenn Howerton.

Craig Zobel, best known for “Z for Zachariah”, is attached to direct.

Lindelof is co-producing through his White Rabbit banner.

Cuse and Zobel will also serve as executive producers.

The movie is slated to arrive in cinema halls on September 27.