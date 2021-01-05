scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Hilary Duff reveals she got eye infection after too many Covid-19 tests

Hilary Duff took to Instagram to share details of her holidays and opened up about her trip to the hospital on Christmas.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | January 5, 2021 3:48:22 pm
hilary duff newsHilary Duff had announced in November that she was in quarantine after Covid-19 exposure. (Photo: AP/File)

Actor Hilary Duff says she developed a painful eye infection from taking too many coronavirus tests while filming for her TV series, Younger.

The former Disney star took to Instagram on Monday to share details of her holidays and opened up about her trip to the hospital on Christmas.

Hilary Duff took to Instagram to share details about her trip to the hospital. (Photo: Hilary Duff/Instagram)

“Then my eye started to look weird…..and hurt….a lot. So… took a little trip to the emergency room. I got an eye infection from all the COVID tests at work….cuz you know, 2020 and all,” Duff wrote.

“PS…. My eye is fine, needed antibiotics,” she added.

Duff had announced in November that she was in quarantine after Covid-19 exposure.

The Lizzie McGuire star is currently pregnant with her third child.

She shares son Luca Cruz Comrie, eight, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughter Banks Violet Bair, two, with husband Matthew Koma.

