Friday, December 27, 2019

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma tie the knot in private ceremony

Hilary Duff and singer-songwriter Matthew Koma, who got engaged in May earlier this year, got married in an intimate at-home ceremony over the weekend.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: December 22, 2019 3:05:53 pm
Actor-singer Hilary Duff and singer-songwriter Matthew Koma got married in an intimate at-home ceremony over the weekend. A source close to the couple told TMZ that they had a backyard wedding, which was attended by friends and family, on Saturday at their home here.

Duff and Koma got engaged back in May after dating for several years.

The Lizzie McGuire star gave birth to their daughter, Banks, last year.

Duff shares seven-year-old son, Luca, with former husband, former professional ice hockey player Mike Comrie.

