Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma tie the knot in private ceremony

Hilary Duff and singer-songwriter Matthew Koma got engaged in May.(Photo: Hilary Duff/Instagram) Hilary Duff and singer-songwriter Matthew Koma got engaged in May.(Photo: Hilary Duff/Instagram)

Actor-singer Hilary Duff and singer-songwriter Matthew Koma got married in an intimate at-home ceremony over the weekend. A source close to the couple told TMZ that they had a backyard wedding, which was attended by friends and family, on Saturday at their home here.

Duff and Koma got engaged back in May after dating for several years.

The Lizzie McGuire star gave birth to their daughter, Banks, last year.

Duff shares seven-year-old son, Luca, with former husband, former professional ice hockey player Mike Comrie.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App