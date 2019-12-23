Highest-grossing Hollywood films of the year: Avengers Endgame, Joker, The Lion King and others

These Hollywood movies topped the box office chart. These Hollywood movies topped the box office chart.

Hollywood is only getting bigger each year. But the catch here is that it is mostly big franchise films and summer blockbusters that are dominating ticket windows while original films, for the most part, fall flat at the box office. This has only further convinced studio executives about the potential of existing, popular properties and now they are bound to be more hesitant about backing independent films.

This is one of the reasons even a filmmaker like Martin Scorsese was unable to get his film (The Irishman) released in theaters and had to choose Netflix.

In any case, these are the top 10 films of the year in terms of worldwide box office collections. Just as an aside, six of these were distributed by Disney.

Avengers: Endgame

Was there any doubt? Avengers: Endgame is not only the biggest film of the year but also the biggest movie ever in the history of cinema. It ended its box office run at 2.79 billion dollars, beating Avatar’s lifetime collection of 2.78 billion dollars. The film also made sure that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue to be an unstoppable force in the foreseeable future.

Robert Downey Jr in a still from Avengers: Endgame. Robert Downey Jr in a still from Avengers: Endgame.

The Lion King

The Lion King, a remake of the 1994 animated classic which tells the story of a young lion, was recreated in high definition photorealistic visuals unlike the 2D style of the original. James Earl Jones reprised his original role as Mufasa. While Donald Glover voiced Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor lend his voice to the villainous Scar. Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver and Beyoncé also voiced different characters. Despite mixed reviews, the film ended its box office journey at 1.65 billion dollars.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Far From Home, the second film in MCU’s Spider-Man series, earned 1.13 billion dollars worldwide. The Tom Holland-led cast also featured Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Captain Marvel

Oscar-winning actor Brie Larson played the titular role of Carol Danvers, a US Air Force pilot who goes on to become the universe’s most powerful hero. Old-timers of the MCU like Samuel L Jackson (Nick Fury) and Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson) also starred in Captain Marvel. The film earned 1.12 billion dollars worldwide.

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in a poster from the film. Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in a poster from the film.

Toy Story 4

Fans were perfectly happy with how the Toy Story franchise ‘concluded’ with the third film. And Toy Story 4 felt, when it was announced, like a cash grab. This was uncharacteristic for a studio like Pixar, and indeed, Toy Story was a moving, emotional end to a beloved story. It was also a box office success with 1.07 billion dollars in earnings.

Joker

The sole Warner Bros film in the list, Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker was the origin story of one of the most iconic villains in pop culture. The film was, reportedly, made on a budget of 55 to 62 million dollars — peanuts when it comes to comic-book movies. It earned 1.059 billion dollars. Joker is, thus, the most profitable comic-book movie ever.

Joaquin Phoenix in a still from Joker. Joaquin Phoenix in a still from Joker.

Aladdin

Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin was the live-action remake of the 1992 Disney animated classic of the same name. It starred Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott as Genie, Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively. Ritchie co-wrote the screenplay with John August. Aladdin grossed 1.050 billion dollars worldwide.

Frozen II

The sequel to 2013’s Frozen continued the story of sisters Elsa and Anna. We discovered more about Elsa’s magical powers. Frozen II just became the sixth Disney movie in 2019 to cross the 1 billion dollar mark. It has earned 1.032 billion dollars up until now.

A still from Frozen II. A still from Frozen II.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in the titular roles of Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, the Fast and Furious spin-off movie featured Idris Elba as villain Brixton Lore. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw was a huge success with 758.91 billion dollars in earnings.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World continued the adventures of Hiccup and his dragon Toothless. The village kingdom Berk they live in is now a utopia where former foes humans and dragons live together as friends. When a dark, new threat arises, it is up to Hiccup and Toothless to save everyone. Oh, and Toothless gets a girlfriend. The Hidden World gave a near-perfect send-off to the adventure-fantasy animated trilogy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd