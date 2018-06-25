Highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2018 so far: Avengers Infinity War and Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom in the list

Here is a list of top 5 box office worldwide earners of the year so far. Here is a list of top 5 box office worldwide earners of the year so far.

2018 has been fantastic so far for big Hollywood releases. Almost every big-budget film, whether associated with a popular franchise or not, has drawn in huge numbers. While Disney and Marvel’s huge tentpole films Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War broke dozens of box office records, Disney’s Star Wars property has racked up a box office bomb in the form of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Here is a list of highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2018 so far.

Avengers: Infinity War: Marvel Studios marketed this film as 10 years in the making and they were not wrong. The immense buildup was accompanied by a frenetic marketing campaign and the result was a colossal 630 million worldwide weekend box office opening. The film is still running in theatres and has earned an incredible 2.03 billion dollars.

Black Panther: Ryan Coogler’s superhero film was expected to be a hit, but nobody expected it to become so big. Black Panther, with its mostly black cast, strong female characters and respectful depiction of African cultures, found love among those who felt they had been underrepresented in Hollywood. Black Panther earned 1.34 billion dollars worldwide.

A still from Black Panther. A still from Black Panther.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: Released in India earlier this month and in its home market a couple of days ago, the latest Jurassic film has already earned 711.5 million dollars worldwide and it is thus the third biggest film of the year so far. It would be almost impossible for it to overhaul its predecessor Jurassic World, but it should still end up at a good sum.

Deadpool 2: The sequel to 2016’s surprise R-Rated hit Deadpool won’t catch up to the original in terms of numbers, but it is still doing pretty fine. The foul-mouthed mutant-superhero returns for the sequel and puts together a motley team of mutants to take on the time-travelling mutant Cable. Deadpool 2 has grossed 707.2 million dollars worldwide.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd