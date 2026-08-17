Heroes star Hayden Panettiere dies at 36, family confirms tragic loss

Hayden Panettiere, known for Heroes, Nashville and the Scream franchise, has died at 36.

Hayden Panettiere, star of popular television series including Heroes and Nashville, has died. She was 36.

Panettiere’s father, Skip Panettiere, announced the actor’s death in a statement provided to ABC News Sunday.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” her father, Skip Panettiere, said in a statement.

Her father asked for privacy “as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss.”

No cause of death was announced, and a publicist for Hayden Panettiere did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press.