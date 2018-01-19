Here’s why Sean Connery turned down Indiana Jones 4

Sean Connery revealed that he was unimpressed with the pitch from Steven Spielberg. Sean Connery revealed that he was unimpressed with the pitch from Steven Spielberg.

While he retired from acting long time ago, veteran actor Sean Connery seriously thought of returning to the big screen with the iconic Indiana Jones movie.

While speaking in an interview in 2007, which has now been unearthed by the Hollywood Reporter, the 87-year-old actor revealed that he was unimpressed with the pitch from Steven Spielberg.

The Academy Award-winning star said, “I spoke with Spielberg, but it didn’t work out. It was not that generous a part, worth getting back into the harness and go for. And they had taken the story in a different line anyway, so the father of Indy was kind of really not that important. I had suggested they kill him in the movie, it would have taken care of it better.”

In the interview, he looked stern while saying that he was totally done with making movies.

The Oscar-winning Connery stopped acting in movies after an immensely stressful production for 2003’s panned The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. “The last one I did, [Gentlemen director Stephen Norrington] was given $85 million to make a movie in Prague, but unfortunately he wasn’t certified before he started because he would have been arrested for insanity,” Connery said. “So, we worked as well as we could, and [I] ended up being heavily involved in the editing and trying to salvage.”

Though, he did provide voice of Sir Billi in the 2012 animated comedy Guardian of the Highlands.

