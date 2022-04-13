Here’s why Chris Rock is not talking about the Will Smith slap at Oscars

Chris Rock recently talked about the infamous Will Smith slap incident that occurred during this year’s Oscars. During one of his stand-up shows, Rock said that he will not be talking about the incident until he gets paid for it.

“I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid,” he said while speaking to the audience in California, US.

Rock then proceeded to make light of the whole incident and added, “Life is good. I got my hearing back.”

This is not the first time Chris Rock has addressed the controversial incident. Earlier this month, while performing a routine in Boston, the comedian had admitted that he is still processing what had happened.

“(I am) still kind of processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk about that. And it’ll be serious and it’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes,” the artiste had said.

At yet another show, he had shut down a person who was yelling slurs at Will Smith by saying, “No, no, no, no, no!”

Meanwhile, the Academy on April 8 announced its decision to ban Smith from the Oscars following his slap of Rock at the Academy Awards.