Here’s how Tom Holland landed the role of Spider-Man

Tom Holland, who is celebrating his 25th birthday on Tuesday, is best known for his work in Marvel movies as Spider-Man. One can easily say that landing the role changed the trajectory of Holland’s career and his casting process was not an easy one. In an earlier interview with GQ, directors Joe and Anthony Russo recalled the time when Marvel’s casting head Sarah Halley Finn told them that Holland was the right choice for this role.

Spider-Man was to be introduced into the MCU with Captain America: Civil War. Russos recalled that at the time Sarah told them about Tom, “This is the guy. You are going to love him.”

Joe Russo said, “Sarah (Finn) should get all the credit for casting Holland as Spider-Man; she’s the best in the business and she knows us. We had already done two films with her. So Holland came in. He did his test. We called Sarah straight after and said, ‘Oh, my God, he’s incredible. He’s a movie star: he’s got the charisma; he’s got the range.’ It’s very rare someone walks into a room who has all the elements that make up a bona fide star. Holland had that thing.”

Anthony Russo added, “Plus, Holland’s ability to do a standing backflip right in front of you – that helped!” He further said, “It was the first time Spider-Man had ever been cast as an actual teenager, right? Which was very important to us; there was a distinct nervousness of casting a kid.”

Tom Holland landed the role after it had already been played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in two separate franchises. His third film as the superhero, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is scheduled to release in December 2021.