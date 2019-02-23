Here is why the name of Captain Marvel’s cat was changed for the movie

One of the biggest stars of the upcoming superhero movie, Captain Marvel, is Goose. Goose is Captain Marvel’s pet cat. Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury can be seen petting the cat lovingly before Carol asks him to hurry along in the trailer.

In the comics, the cat owned by Carol Danvers is called Chewie, after the nickname of the Wookiee warrior and Han Solo’s best friend in Star Wars, Chewbacca. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the writers and directors of Captain Marvel, have revealed why they decided to change the cat’s name in the movie.

While speaking with Collider, Fleck said, “It wasn’t a big thing. It just felt like Star Wars was so part of the culture that we wanted to remove it a little bit, you know, the nostalgia for the Star Wars movies which there are so many of around us.”

He added, “You know, when we were kids, Star Wars felt like it was something from the 70s and 80s, and I think that was the spirit of Chewie from the comics but we felt like we wanted to sort of just slide away from that slightly.”

Boden chimed in and said, “Yeah, and just the idea of having a reference that would have been so specific to Carol Danvers’ past, as her past in the movie itself being a pilot in the 1980s when Top Gun was out and having a reference that felt a little bit more specific to her, whereas Chewie, when the comics were being written was a very specific reference in time but now with all the movies out it feels more contemporary and not so specific to her past.”

In the lore, unbeknown to Carol, who believes Chewie to be a normal cat, is anything but. She is actually a member of the Flerken, an alien species that look like the cats on earth, and who lay eggs to give birth to their offspring. Chewie’s origin was first recognised by the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Rocket Raccoon.

It remains to be seen whether in the movie too, Goose will be revealed to be something else. It is unlikely, however, since Captain Marvel already covers the origin story of Captain Marvel, Kree-Skrull conflict, among other things.

Captain Marvel releases on March 8.