Here’s where you can watch this year’s Oscar-nominated movies

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is re-releasing on February 14 in India. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is re-releasing on February 14 in India.

As the Oscars are drawing near, theaters are releasing and in some cases, re-releasing this year’s Oscar-nominated movies. Apart from the theaters, a few movies are available on streaming platforms as well. Here’s where you can catch this year’s best picture nominees.

Ford V Ferrari

Matt Damon and Christian Bale in a still from Ford V Ferrari. Matt Damon and Christian Bale in a still from Ford V Ferrari.

The James Mangold directorial, which features Matt Damon and Christian Bale in the lead, hit the big screen once again in select PVR theaters on January 17. It will be available for viewing in PVR movie halls located in New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Mumbai.

The Irishman

The Martin Scorsese crime drama, starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, is available for streaming on Netflix.

Jojo Rabbit

Jojo Rabbit has been helmed by Taika Waititi. Jojo Rabbit has been helmed by Taika Waititi.

Taika Waititi’s anti-hate satire is currently playing in cinema halls. It released in India on January 31.

Joker

You can catch the DC movie Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, on Google Play. You can rent the film for Rs 150. The Todd Phillips directorial is also re-releasing in select theaters across the country on February 14.

Also read | Oscars 2020: The complete list of nominations

Little Women

Saoirse Ronan plays Jo March in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. Saoirse Ronan plays Jo March in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women.

The big-screen adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic Little Women has been helmed by Greta Gerwig and features a cast that includes the likes of Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep and Florence Pugh among others. It hit screens in India on February 7.

Marriage Story

The Noah Baumbach directorial Marriage Story is available for streaming on Netflix. The movie stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.

1917

A still from 1917. A still from 1917.

Sam Mendes’ wonderfully crafted war drama is currently running in theaters. It had released on January 17.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

You can watch the epic Quentin Tarantino directorial Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on YouTube for Rs 120. It is also available on Amazon Prime Video. The film stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in pivotal roles. If you wish to catch the movie in theaters, then fret not as the film will re-release in India on February 14.

Parasite

A still from Parasite. A still from Parasite.

The critically acclaimed Korean movie Parasite released in India on January 31. The movie has been directed by Bong Joon-ho.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd