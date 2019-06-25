Here is what you can expect in Avengers Endgame re-release’s post-credit scene

Marvel Studios recently announced that Avengers: Endgame will get a re-release in theaters. This move was thought to be Disney and Marvel’s last-ditch attempt to outdo Avatar at the global box office. Endgame is about 38 million dollars behind Avatar and the re-release might bridge that gap.

As a bonus, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said the re-release will have “a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend.”

Ever since Feige’s statement, fans have been theorising about those scenes. The deleted scene is unknown. The tribute will be for Stan Lee perhaps and we do not have an idea about the surprises.

A report on MCU Cosmic, a site dedicated to the MCU, says the deleted scene will feature Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk. It was the Hulk (or a hybrid between Bruce Banner and the Incredible Hulk) who wielded the Infinity Gauntlet built by Tony Stark using technology.

His right arm was burnt due to the force of the Infinity Stones and the Russo Brothers, the directors of Avengers: Endgame, have said the damage may be permanent, that even with his preternatural healing abilities, the arm may have been rendered useless.

The report adds that there will be a tease for Spider-Man: Far From Home too. Many have said that the re-release’s prime motive is actually not to better Avatar (quite irrelevant also, since now Disney owns Cameron’s franchise too), but to actually promote Far From Home.

Despite being a Spider-Man film, Far From Home could indeed do with a bit of promotion since it is the first film after the Thanos storyline in the MCU.