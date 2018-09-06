The box office performance of Conjuring films

The Nun releases on September 7. The Nun releases on September 7.

The release of the much anticipated fifth film in the Conjuring universe, The Nun, is now just a day away. The Nun is a spinoff based on the demonic nun who was the main antagonist in The Conjuring 2 and appeared in the post-credits scene of Annabelle: Creation.

All the films in the franchise, with the single exception of Annabelle (the first one), have been critical successes. What about box office? Well, at the box office, too, all the movies in the universe have brought in huge profit to the studios (Warner Bros and New Line).

Here is how films in The Conjuring universe have performed at the worldwide box office. All the figures are according to boxofficemojo.com

The Conjuring: James Wan, who was already an accomplished horror filmmaker, launched the Conjuring universe in 2013. The film claimed to be based on real-life events and reunited Wan with Patrick Wilson as a paranormal investigator Ed Warren. Also starring Vera Farmiga (as Ed’s wife and clairvoyant Lorraine Warren), along with a group of pretty talented child actors, the film lured in moviegoers in huge numbers. Made on a paltry budget of 20 million dollars, the film went on to gross 319.5 million dollars worldwide.

Annabelle: This spinoff was panned but it nevertheless managed to gross 257 million dollars on a budget of 6.5 million dollars. No, this is not a typo.

The Conjuring 2: The Conjuring 2 saw the Warrens making a trip to England. Specifically, to help a family residing in a London suburb. While the premise was not too different from The Conjuring (haunted house, a family and kids in peril), this film introduced the Nun, who turned out to be the real problem. The Conjuring 2, made on a budget of 40 million dollars, earned 320.4 million dollars.

Annabelle: Creation: Since the first Annabelle received a mixed response, another director, David F Sandberg, was brought in, and the movie was set in further past, when the doll was actually created and possessed by the demon. Annabelle Creation, which took 15 million dollars to make, earned an impressive 306.5 million dollars.

