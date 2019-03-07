how captain marvel changes the marvel cinematic universe

Oscar-winning actor Brie Larson stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest film Captain Marvel as the title character. The movie creates history for the MCU property in many ways, starting from the fact that it is the first female-led film in the franchise. But that’s not all.

Captain Marvel changes the MCU fundamentally. For one, there is going to be more representation and diversity.

Black Panther was also a step forward in this regard, and Captain Marvel takes it further by ensuring there are going to be many more female superheroes with their own standalone movies.

With Captain Marvel, MCU goes total cosmic. Sure, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has also featured several alien races and planets, but this movie will feature extraterrestrial races like the Kree and their sworn enemies the shapeshifting Skrulls, which embellish the scale and scope of the cosmos in MCU.

It might also open the door for the multiverse, in which the events that occurred in the MCU till now occurred in just one among many universes. The concept of the multiverse can also enable Marvel to organically introduce the X-Men and Fantastic Four, which were with Fox until Disney’s acquisition, and say that they simply operated in another universe inside the MCU multiverse.

Captain Marvel also signals the formation of the new Avengers. It is a strong possibility that most of the old guard like Tony Stark, Thor, Steve Rogers, Bruce Banner and others will exit the MCU after Endgame, and newer Avengers like Spider-Man and Black Panther will take their place to protect the earth and maybe the universe as well.

And we believe Captain Marvel will be their leader as all signs indicate that she is a strong personality and has the capability to take on the next big threat in the MCU after Thanos is eliminated.

Captain Marvel hits theatres on March 8.