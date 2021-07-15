Henry Cavill to star in The Rosie Project

July 15, 2021 12:33:51 pm
Hollywood star Henry Cavill is confirmed to star in the romantic comedy feature The Rosie Project. It will be a departure for Cavill, known for his action turns in the DC films as Superman and Mission: Impossible – Fallout.
According to Deadline, the film follows an unlucky-in-love university professor who creates an elaborate questionnaire in an effort to find a wife and meets an unconventional woman who doesn’t tick any of the boxes, but might be the perfect match for him.
Steve Falk, who served as co-executive producer on the hit Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, will write and direct the movie.
Matt Tolmach and Michael Costigan are attached to produce The Rosie Project.
Cavill recently finished filming the second season of Netflix’s The Witcher.
He is also set to star in the Highlander reboot, Matthew Vaughn’s next spy action thriller Argyle, and the sequel of Enola Holmes, in which he played Sherlock Holmes to Millie Bobby Brown’s protagonist.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-