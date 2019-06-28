Henry Cavill to play Sherlock Holmes in Millie Bobby Brown starrer Enola Holmes

British actor Henry Cavill, best known for playing Superman in DC Extended Universe, has joined the cast of Enola Holmes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Cavill will play the iconic fictional London detective Sherlock Holmes in the film.

However, the focus of the movie will be Sherlock and his brother Mycroft Holmes’ younger sister Enola Holmes. Stranger Things and Godzilla: King of the Monsters star Millie Bobby Brown will be seen in the titular role of the 14-year-old sleuth. Helena Bonham Carter will play the mother of Holmes siblings.

Legendary Pictures is the production house behind Enola Holmes. The film will be based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries by American author Nancy Springer. Harry Bradbeer, the BAFTA-winning director known for Fleabag, is helming the movie.

British screenwriter Jack Thorne has written the script. According to THR, it is about a missing teen whose father has been murdered.

Henry Cavill was last seen on the big screen alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. He played the role of Superman in 2017’s Justice League.

It is not confirmed whether he will make a comeback in the role or not. After the film’s failure, Warner Bros and DC Films have decided to move away from the cinematic universe that was created to house all DC characters on the big screen.

Henry Cavill will also play the lead role in The Witcher, a series that is inspired by the book series of the same name by Polish fantasy author Andrzej Sapkowski. Sapkowski’s book series has also spawned an insanely popular series of games of the same name.