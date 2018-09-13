Henry Cavill responds to reports of his Superman exit

Henry Cavill last appeared in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Henry Cavill last appeared in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

As reports of his exit from DC Extended Universe were circulating on social media, actor Henry Cavill, who plays Superman, responded to it and found it ‘exciting’.

Cavill on Thursday took to Instagram and posted a funny video in which the actor, wearing a “Krypton Lifting Team” tee shirt, stares at the camera with a stony expression as a Superman figurine enters and disappears from the frame.

He captioned the video as, “Today was exciting, Superman”.

According to hollywooodreporter.com, Cavill, who portrayed the superhero in films Man of Steel, Superman V Batman and Justice League, is parting ways with DC Universe after contract negotiations broke down for a Man of Steel cameo in Shazam.

Watch Henry Cavill’s Instagram video here:

Following the rumours, a representative from Warner Bros. said: “We have a great relationship and great respect for Henry Cavill that continues to remain unchanged. Additionally, we have made no current decisions regarding any upcoming Superman films.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s report also claims that Henry Cavill’s comeback to the DC Universe is quite unlikely given that Warner Bros. “has shifted its focus to a Supergirl movie,” which will feature a teenage heroine and follow a much earlier timeline than the recent movies in which Cavill’s Superman has appeared.

(With inputs from IANS)

