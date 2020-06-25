Henry Cavill on Snyder Cut: Important for a filmmaker to have their intended vision shown to the world

Here is what Henry Cavill has to say about the Snyder Cut of Justice League. (Photo: Warner Bros) Here is what Henry Cavill has to say about the Snyder Cut of Justice League. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Henry Cavill, best known for playing the role of Superman in DC movies, has opened up about the Snyder Cut of Justice League. After years of campaigning, the fans of Zack Snyder were successful in convincing Warner Bros to release what is being called the original vision of the big DC superhero team-up movie.

Cavill told Patrick Stewart on Variety’s Actors on Actors video series, “Oh the Snyder Cut, the famous-slash-infamous-slash-all-sorts-of-things Snyder Cut. I can’t really tell you anything aside from the fact that all I know is that HBO Max will be releasing it, I believe, and it’ll be Zack’s final vision for the movie, and I don’t know anything more than that.”

He added, “I’m just really happy that Zack got to realize his vision. I think it’s important for a filmmaker and a storyteller to have their intended vision released and shown to the world, and I’m looking forward to seeing it myself. It’s been quite the ordeal. With ‘Justice League’ when it came, there was a mix of visions and the movie wasn’t well-received. And then over the subsequent years, there was a big push to see the fabled Snyder Cut. And now that time has come, and I think it’s going to be very enjoyable to watch Zack finally release his version.”

Zack Snyder had to leave Justice League due to a family tragedy. Several other publications later reported that he was actually fired from the movie as Warner Bros executives did not like the movie’s initial cut. Joss Whedon, who was already attached as a screenwriter, took over the directorial duties and the released movie was said to be more Whedon’s than Snyder’s. Now, however, thanks to sustained campaigning, the movie will be released in presumably all its glory.

It is anybody’s guess whether it will fix the problems the theatrical cut of Justice League had. Justice League had a muddled tone (clearly because it was a product of two directors), a substandard script, poor visual effects and so on.

Other actors from the movie, including Ben Affleck and Ray Porter, have also expressed their excitement about the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

