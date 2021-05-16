Henry Cavill puts end to speculation about his personal life: ‘I am very happy in love, and in life’

Henry Cavill, the British actor best known for playing Superman in DC movies, has opened up about the “social animosity” that he has been noticing on his social media feed. He took to Instagram to share a photo with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso and said that he has “wee community announcement”

The actor, also known for essaying the role of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher, said, “So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it’s time to stop. I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your “passion” is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most.”

He added that even the “most conservative of negative assumptions” by fans about his “personal and professional life” are not true.

“Let’s embrace this age of social enlightenment together, and move forward with positivity. I am very happy in love, and in life. I’d be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can’t bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself,” Cavill said.

Cavill had made his relationship with official last month. He is all set to reprise the role of Geralt in the second season of The Witcher. The season wrapped filming on April 4.