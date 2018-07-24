Mission Impossible Fallout actor Henry Cavill loved exploring the darker side of his personality

Henry Cavill says he loves playing the villain Henry Cavill says he loves playing the villain

Actor Henry Cavill will be seen as an antagonist in the forthcoming film Mission: Impossible Fallout. He says it was fun to explore the darker side of his personality. “I don’t think of it as a risky zone. For me, it was once in a lifetime opportunity to play with other parts of my character,” Cavill told IANS.

“I try to put a little bit of me in every character I play or at least draw (something) from me. And it was just an opportunity to enter something different, have a different angle to it and cast a different light on me — that for me is fun,” added the actor, popular as Superman from the Man of Steel franchise.

Cavill, who has big superhero films like Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League added to his resume, loves telling stories.

“I don’t love telling just one kind of a story. I want to tell multitude stories and this gave me an opportunity to do so,” he said.

Henry Cavill as August Walker and Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible: Fallout. Henry Cavill as August Walker and Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible: Fallout.

The actor will be playing August Walker, a ruthless CIA assassin also known as The Hammer, tasked with ensuring that Ethan Hunt doesn’t do anything to jeopardize the CIA. Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, along with his team of operatives, will be running against time and Walker trying to complete a failed mission.

Mission: Impossible Fallout — a Paramount Pictures movie — will be distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It is set to release in India on July 27 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

