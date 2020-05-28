Henry Cavill in talks to play Superman again: Reports

Henry Cavill last played Superman in Justice League. (Photo: Warner Bros) Henry Cavill last played Superman in Justice League. (Photo: Warner Bros)

It appears Henry Cavill is not done being Superman. The British actor is reportedly in talks to don the role of the Last Son of Krypton for an upcoming DC movie, reports Variety.

The reports come in the wake of WarnerMedia confirming the release of the Snyder Cut of Justice League — the version that Zack Snyder had originally envisioned, but had to leave due to a family tragedy.

Henry Cavill last played the role in Justice League. The superhero team-up movie bombed at the box office. After that Warner Bros restructured the leadership at DC Films and prioritised independent superhero films rather than a cinematic universe.

Cavill, who is also known for playing the role of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s fantasy TV series The Witcher, had last year insisted that he is still Superman. He told Mens’ Health, “It’s still mine. I’m not going to sit quietly in the dark as all the stuff is going on. I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honest of the character I wasn’t to get into.”

The actor added, “I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”

