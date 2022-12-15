Henry Cavill confirms he has been dropped as Superman: ‘This news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life…’

Hollywood star Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman, the actor announced via his social media. This news was confirmed by the man himself after James Gunn and Peter Safran shared that their upcoming slate for DCEU includes a young Superman film, which will see the character in his early days as a cub reporter.

Henry took to Instagram to share a post which read, “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

“For those who have been by my side through the years…we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember…Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards,” he concluded.

Back in October, Cavill had announced that he would be returning as the cape-wearing, flying superhuman, much to the delight of his fans.

Henry Cavill has played Superman in multiple DC movies, including Man of Steel and Batman vs Superman.