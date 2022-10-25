scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Henry Cavill confirms DC future as Superman after cameo in Black Adam

Henry Cavill said that what fans saw in Black Adam is a “very small taste” of things to come.

Henry Cavill- SupermanHenry Cavill's previous appearance as Superman was in 2017's Justice League. (Photo: Henry Cavill/ Instagram)

Henry Cavill has officially announced that he will be returning as Superman in future DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movies.

The announcement comes after the actor appeared as Superman in a mid-credits scene of Dwayne Johnson-starrer Black Adam, which released worldwide last week.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

Henry Cavill took to Instagram on Monday and posted a message for his fans.

“Hey everyone. I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this. Because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch ‘Black Adam’. But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman,” the 39-year-old actor said.

The Hollywood star added that what fans saw in Black Adam is a “very small taste” of things to come.

“There is a lot to be thankful for and I’ll get to that in time but I wanted to thank you guys most of all. Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded,” Cavill said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phonePremium
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phone
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by MayawatiPremium
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by Mayawati
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buyingPremium
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buying
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roadsPremium
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roads

The actor’s previous appearance as Superman was in 2017’s Justice League. He first played the iconic superhero in 2013’s Man Of Steel, followed by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016).

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 01:56:24 pm
Next Story

Rishi Sunak’s rise to PM is ‘Obama moment for British Hindus’, says UK Hindu temple leader

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan: Stars descend at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 25: Latest News
Advertisement