Hellboy trailer: David Harbour’s demon superhero seems a bit too campy

Director Neil Marshall’s version of the dark and gritty Hellboy is here. The first trailer of the reboot, starring David Harbour as the Dark Horse Comics superhero, seems a bit too campy, but it is exciting nevertheless.

In the trailer, we see an unexpected alliance between Sasha Lane’s Alice Monaghan and Daniel Day Kim’s Major Ben Daimio, teaming up with Hellboy to defeat an evil witch and save mankind. They will take on the Blood Queen Nimue, the medieval British sorceress, played by Milla Jovovich. In the trailer, we also see Hellboy showing off his Anung un Rama avatar, complete with horns and flaming crown.

The trailer also gives a perfect glimpse of how the film will be loaded with action, hellfire and Hellboy’s tongue-in-cheek humour. Fans now wait to see how David Harbour, known for Stranger Things, would make Hellboy his own.

The half-demon from hell whose real name is Anung Un Rama, was called on Earth as an infant by Nazi occultists and raised by Professor Trevor Bruttenholm, the man who spearheads the US Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (B.P.R.D.) We saw the origin story of Hellboy in its first film in 2004, and how the kid grows into a huge red demon with cloven horns, a tail, horns and the Right Hand of Doom, who gets hired by the B.P.R.D.

The latest Hellboy film is a reboot of the franchise and the third live-action installment in the series. Hellboy draws inspiration from Darkness Calls, The Wild Hunt, and The Storm and the Fury.

The reboot has a screenplay co-written by Hellboy comics creator Mike Mignola. It also stars Ian McShane as Trevor Bruttenholm among others.

Hellboy will release on April 12, 2019 in the US.