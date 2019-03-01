Hellboy new trailer: David Harbour spills blood and cracks jokes

The new trailer of David Harbour starrer Hellboy raises some serious hell. There is a lot more blood and gore involved; no wonder then that it’s been released as a red band trailer.

Advertising

In the clip of nearly three minutes, we see the birth of Hellboy and how he works in tandem with the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (B.P.R.D). We also see an eccentric romantic tale brewing between our antihero and the sorceress supreme Nimue the Queen of Blood (played by Milla Jovovich).

“Be my king, we belong together, you and I,” Nimue says at one point in the promo and Hellboy replies dryly, “We do, but this is not gonna work, because I am a Capricorn and you are f**king nuts.”

There are beautiful visuals which suggest that a lot has been spent on the production of the film. But will the movie be able to hold a candle to the comics? Only time will tell.

Based on the Dark Horse Comics character of the same name, the movie is a reboot of the Hellboy film series. It has been directed by Neil Marshall, who has previously helmed acclaimed films like Dog Soldiers and The Descent.

Advertising

Hellboy stars David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim and Thomas Haden Church in significant parts. The film will release on April 12.