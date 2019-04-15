Hellboy leaked online by Tamilrockers

Hollywood film Hellboy has been leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers.

Advertising

Helmed by Neil Marshall, the film stars David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim and Thomas Haden Church among others. Based on the Dark Horse Comics character of the same name, the movie is a reboot of the Hellboy film series.

This is not the first time that a Hollywood film is now available online for download. Earlier, Captain Marvel and Aquaman were also leaked by the piracy website. The infamous website has become a matter of concern for filmmakers.

In her review of Hellboy, The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer wrote, “The central premise is roundabouts the same. Is Hellboy essentially good or bad? Who makes monsters? What gives humans the right to decide? But from giants who pummel to witches who slaughter, and eye-less old women who bend backwards to walk on all fours, there is not a single redeeming thing the film offers by way of them.”

“Taking over from Ron Perlman, who exited the franchise once he heard del Toro would not be a part of this third Hellboy film (and a reboot to boot), David Harbour of Stranger Things does a fine enough job as the brick-red man who emerged from the depths of hell with sawed horns on forehead, a tail and a metallic hammer-like appendage for an arm,” she added.