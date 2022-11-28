Helena Bonham Carter defends Johnny Depp, thinks JK Rowling is being ‘hounded’ for comments on trans community

British actor Helena Bonham Carter, who has famously starred in the Harry Potter franchise, Netflix’s The Crown and David Fincher’s Fight Club, has opened up about her hatred of the ongoing cancel culture. The actor slammed people cancelling writer JK Rowling and her co-star of several films, Johnny Depp in a Times interview.

“You can’t ban people. I hate cancel culture. It has become quite hysterical and there’s a kind of witch hunt and a lack of understanding,” said the actor. She then went on to compare Depp, who was accused of alleged domestic violence by ex Amber Heard, and disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, who has been charged with alleged sexual harassment by multiple people. Stating that there is no turning back for Spacey, the actor mentioned, “I don’t think there is for someone like Kevin Spacey. And Johnny certainly went through it,” adding, “I think he’s fine now. Totally fine.”

Helena then went on to support author JK Rowling for her alleged transphobic comments and said that she has been ‘hounded.’

“It’s horrendous. I think she has been hounded. It’s been taken to the extreme, the judgmentalism of people. She’s allowed her opinion, particularly if she’s suffered abuse. Everybody carries their own history of trauma and forms their opinions from that trauma and you have to respect where people come from and their pain. You don’t all have to agree on everything — that would be insane and boring. She’s not meaning it aggressively, she’s just saying something out of her own experience,” the actor said.

Helena also spoke up about the lead stars of the Harry Potter films slamming Rowling for her comments, and stated, “Personally I feel they should let her have her opinions, but I think they’re very aware of protecting their own fan base and their generation.”