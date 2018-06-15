Helena Bonham Carter on playing Princess Margaret : We both don’t pretend

Helena Bonham Carter says she is like Princess Margaret. Helena Bonham Carter says she is like Princess Margaret.

Actor Helena Bonham Carter says she and Princess Margaret do not know how to keep up the pretense. At the London premiere of Ocean’s 8, the Harry Potter actress talked about playing the role of the controversial royal in the upcoming season of Netflix original series The Crown. She said the princess also had “no filter”.

“We both don’t pretend. She was someone who didn’t feign, she was utterly honest and if she felt something she would say it. I can often have no filter which often gets me into trouble. But there’s a lot which isn’t similar which is hard!” Bonham Carter told HELLO! magazine.

The 52-year-old actress told Variety, “I’ve definitely started prepping. It’s exciting. We start in a few weeks, and I think we’re all – we’re completely terrified.” She added she is almost the same height as Princess Margaret and joked, “We’re short when we’re not wearing heels!”

Vanessa Kirby essayed the iconic part of Margaret for the first two installments of the show. Speaking about taking over from Vanessa, who won a BAFTA for her portrayal of Margaret, Helena Bonham said: “I’m not sure which I’m more terrified about doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby’s Princess Margaret. The only thing I can guarantee is that I’ll be shorter (than Vanessa).”

The third season of The Crown will premier next year.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd