Helen Mirren praises Hollywood’s ‘astronomical changes’

Actress Helen Mirren is pleased with the “astronomical changes” that have happened so far.

The 70-year-old “Woman In Gold” star, however, believes there is still progress to be made, reported New York Post.

“I’ve witnessed such incredible change in my life that sometimes it makes me overly optimistic, and I think I’m wrong to be overly optimistic,” Mirren said.

The actress said it is easier for young artists but post marriage things become difficult for the actors.

“When you’re young the world is out there and it’s your oyster. It gets very difficult when you have children. The film business is very tough on men and women… they work incredibly long hours.

“You don’t have time to take the children to school, you’re on set at seven in the morning. The more women who are visible in the film industry, the more young women will say, ‘Hey, I want to do that.’ The tsunami is coming,” Mirren said.

