Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron returning for Fast and Furious 9

Justin Lin directorial Fast and Furious 9 sars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena and others. The ninth installment in the franchise is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020.

Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren in Fast and Furious 9
While Charlize Theron will reprise the role of cyber terrorist Cipher, Helen Mirren will play Magdalene Shaw. (Photo: Charlize Theron/Instagram and Helen Mirren/Instagram)

Hollywood stars Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren are set to return for Fast & Furious 9, Vin Diesel announced on Instagram.

The duo will be joining Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel and John Cena.

Charlize Theron will reprise her role of cyber terrorist Cipher, who was introduced in the 2017 movie Fate of the Furious, while Mirren’s character made her debut in the same film as Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Jason Statham’s character Deckard Shaw.

Justin Lin is directing the ninth installment which is currently shooting in London. Dan Casey has penned the screenplay from a story by Lin and Alfredo Botello.

The ninth installment in the franchise is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020 by Universal Pictures.

