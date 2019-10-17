Helen Hunt hospitalised after accident

Actor Helen Hunt was taken to the hospital after she was involved in a car accident.

The 56-year-old Oscar winner was briefly hospitalised after her car was struck on the side by another vehicle in the Mid-City area, reported People magazine.

Hunt was riding in the back of her car, which flipped onto its side after the collision.

The actor was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre and was released later after being examined by the doctors.

The police have investigated the accident and determined that no crime was committed.

Hunt, who has featured in films such as As Good as It Gets, What Women Want and Cast Away, is currently working on the reboot of 90s sitcom Mad About You.