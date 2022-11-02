scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Heidi Klum’s worm costume for Halloween has taken the internet by storm. See photo

German-American model Heidi Klum dressed up as a rainworm shocking and amusing the internet.

Heidi KlumHeidi Klum dresses up as a rainworm for Halloween. (Photos: Heidi Klum)

For this Halloween, celebrities went all out in terms of costume ideas. We saw Kim Kardashian as Mystique, Lizzo as Marge Simpson, Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon, and the new Twitter owner Elon Musk as a samurai in a $7,500 leather suit. However, nothing topped the costume of German-American model Heidi Klum. She dressed up as a rainworm. That’s right, a rainworm! The fascinating thing about the costume is how real and authentic it looked.

When asked about the weird costume at her 21st annual Halloween party, Heidi said, “I don’t know… I wanted to be something random. I wanted to think outside the box. I thought rainworm would be kind of fun. We all love worms. I don’t think I have seen anyone being a rainworm before.”

Here are some pictures from the time she got ready for the Halloween party:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

 

Also Read |Vicky Kaushal directs wife Katrina Kaif as she dresses up as Harley Quinn, Ishaan Khatter is the desi Willy Wonka. See pics

More from the party:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

Social media was abuzz with comments about Heidi Klum’s worm costume. One Instagram user commented on the picture, “That’s some commitment (sic).” Another wrote, “taking ‘would you love me if i was a worm’ to a whole new level (Sic).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...Premium
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor
ALSO READ |Social media users divided over Heidi Klum’s lingerie photoshoot with daughter Leni: ‘Very disturbing’

Heidi Klum is best known for being one of the judges of America Got Talent. She was part of the panel from 2013 to 2019. She was again back in 2020 and was also seen in the latest 17th Season. Heidi is also popular for being the main judge of the reality program Project Runaway. She won the Prime Time Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program in 2013.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-11-2022 at 09:22:41 pm
Next Story

Germany goalkeeper Neuer says he had skin cancer surgery

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Amid divorce talks, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa come together to celebrate daughter’s birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement