Heidi Klum’s worm costume for Halloween has taken the internet by storm. See photo

For this Halloween, celebrities went all out in terms of costume ideas. We saw Kim Kardashian as Mystique, Lizzo as Marge Simpson, Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon, and the new Twitter owner Elon Musk as a samurai in a $7,500 leather suit. However, nothing topped the costume of German-American model Heidi Klum. She dressed up as a rainworm. That’s right, a rainworm! The fascinating thing about the costume is how real and authentic it looked.

When asked about the weird costume at her 21st annual Halloween party, Heidi said, “I don’t know… I wanted to be something random. I wanted to think outside the box. I thought rainworm would be kind of fun. We all love worms. I don’t think I have seen anyone being a rainworm before.”

Heidi Klum dressed as a worm for her annual Halloween party. In character and laying down on the red carpet, she told @AP how she came up with the idea. “I wanted to think outside the box,” @HeidiKlum said. pic.twitter.com/FZPvAvjfp2 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 2, 2022

Here are some pictures from the time she got ready for the Halloween party:

Fully losing it at Heidi Kworm pic.twitter.com/TUtHAtYBIb — Jordan Blok (@Jordanbloked) November 1, 2022

More from the party:

Social media was abuzz with comments about Heidi Klum’s worm costume. One Instagram user commented on the picture, “That’s some commitment (sic).” Another wrote, “taking ‘would you love me if i was a worm’ to a whole new level (Sic).”

Heidi Klum is best known for being one of the judges of America Got Talent. She was part of the panel from 2013 to 2019. She was again back in 2020 and was also seen in the latest 17th Season. Heidi is also popular for being the main judge of the reality program Project Runaway. She won the Prime Time Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program in 2013.