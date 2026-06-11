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Heart of the Beast trailer: Brad Pitt and his battle-scarred dog fight to survive
As the trailer progresses, Brad Pitt and his dog embark on a dangerous journey through a remote wilderness, relying on one another to survive.
The trailer for Heart of the Beast has finally been unveiled, giving fans a gripping first look at Brad Pitt’s character and his loyal canine companion, Odin. The action-packed trailer, which runs for over two minutes, introduces Pitt as James, a retired Army Special Forces operative haunted by the scars of his past military service.
The trailer opens with a mysterious voice asking James, “You are the first person I have ever seen this far out. What kind of line of work are you in?” “Army Special Forces, retired,” Pitt’s character replies. The conversation soon shifts to Odin, the battle-hardened dog accompanying him. “Did I notice some silver in your dog’s mouth?” the man asks.
Pitt explains, “Odin was a combat scouting dog. A target hit him in the mouth with a brick.” When asked whether the same person was responsible for the dog’s injured leg, James responds, “Yeah.” “I hope you gave that fella a piece of your mind,” the man remarks.
Without hesitation, James replies, “I shot him in the head.” The exchange sets the tone for a film that appears to blend survival, action and emotional storytelling.
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As the trailer progresses, James and Odin embark on a dangerous journey through a remote wilderness, relying on one another to survive. The bond between man and dog forms the emotional core of the story.
At one point, the trailer flashes the line: “It’s not who you live for. It’s who you would die for.”
Heart of the Beast is directed by David Ayer, best known for films such as Fury and End of Watch. The screenplay has been written by Cameron Alexander.
In addition to starring in the film, Brad Pitt also serves as a producer. Heart of the Beast is scheduled to hit theatres on September 25.
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