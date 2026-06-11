Heart of the Beast trailer: Brad Pitt and his battle-scarred dog fight to survive

The trailer for Heart of the Beast has finally been unveiled, giving fans a gripping first look at Brad Pitt’s character and his loyal canine companion, Odin. The action-packed trailer, which runs for over two minutes, introduces Pitt as James, a retired Army Special Forces operative haunted by the scars of his past military service.

The trailer opens with a mysterious voice asking James, “You are the first person I have ever seen this far out. What kind of line of work are you in?” “Army Special Forces, retired,” Pitt’s character replies. The conversation soon shifts to Odin, the battle-hardened dog accompanying him. “Did I notice some silver in your dog’s mouth?” the man asks.