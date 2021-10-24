scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 24, 2021
MUST READ

Hayden Christensen to return as Anakin Skywalker in Disney Plus show Ahsoka

Hayden Christensen first starred as Anakin Skywalker aka the future Darth Vader in 2002's Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and later returned for 2005's Revenge of the Sith.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
October 24, 2021 9:17:36 am
Hayden ChristensenHayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. (Photo: Lucasfilm)

Actor Hayden Christensen will return to play Anakin Skywalker in upcoming Disney Plus series Ahsoka.

The show will see actor Rosario Dawson reprising her role of Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi Knight survivor, after playing the part in the second season of The Mandalorian.

Related Read |All the upcoming Star Wars projects announced on Disney Investor Day

Ahsoka comes from Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, the team behind Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian. The plot details have been kept under wraps.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Filoni will write the series and executive produce it along with Javreau, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Christensen first starred as Anakin Skywalker aka the future Darth Vader in 2002’s Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and later returned for 2005’s Revenge of the Sith.

The actor will also appear as Anakin/Vader in another Disney Plus series — Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will see Ewan McGregor returning to star as the titular Jedi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon: 14 celebrity photos you just can’t miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 24: Latest News

Advertisement
X