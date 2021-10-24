Hayden Christensen to return as Anakin Skywalker in Disney Plus show Ahsoka

Actor Hayden Christensen will return to play Anakin Skywalker in upcoming Disney Plus series Ahsoka.

The show will see actor Rosario Dawson reprising her role of Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi Knight survivor, after playing the part in the second season of The Mandalorian.

Related Read | All the upcoming Star Wars projects announced on Disney Investor Day

Ahsoka comes from Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, the team behind Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian. The plot details have been kept under wraps.

Filoni will write the series and executive produce it along with Javreau, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Christensen first starred as Anakin Skywalker aka the future Darth Vader in 2002’s Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and later returned for 2005’s Revenge of the Sith.

The actor will also appear as Anakin/Vader in another Disney Plus series — Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will see Ewan McGregor returning to star as the titular Jedi.