Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Jeremy Renner chit-chats with a lizard in India, braves the heatwave and teases ‘big reveal today’. See pictures

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is in India, and he seems to be taking in the sights and sounds.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 18, 2022 11:45:17 am
Jeremy Renner has been posting pictures from his India trip. (Photos: Jeremy Renner/Instagram)

Actor Jeremy Renner is in India, and has been posting updates from his trip on Instagram. The Hawkeye star on Tuesday shared a picture of himself playing gully cricket with kids in Rajasthan’s Alwar, and he followed it up with pictures of his fancy meal, and a new video.

Renner wrote, “Food is so good in India. Different dishes, different regions,” alongside a picture of his spread. He also teased an upcoming announcement by sharing a picture of a lizard. He wrote, “Morning starting off with good luck. Big reveal today, very exciting!!!” He said in the background, talking to the lizard, “Hey buddy, good morning. It’s a good luck gekko.” Renner also appeared to be feeling the heat, and in his next story, he wrote, “Heatwave 115.”

Also read |More than just MCU’s Hawkeye: Watch five of Jeremy Renner’s best movies here

His latest story is a video from the highway. He captioned it, “Almost there,” and added heart emojis. His Tuesday post–the one that showed him playing cricket in Alwar–was captioned, “What a blessing of life to discover , learn and be inspired by people and places across this planet!”

 

Renner’s visit to India is reportedly in connection with his Disney+ reality series Rennervations, in which the Oscar nominee gives back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs. Previously, his fellow Avenger Chris Hemsworth had a great time in India, shooting for his Netflix hit Extraction.

Renner is best known for playing Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. He debuted as the character in 2011’s Thor, and was most recently seen in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. His two Oscar nominations came for The Hurt Locker and The Town.

