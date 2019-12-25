Haven’t seen Cats but heard it’s terrible: James Corden

James Corden plays Bustopher Jones in Tom Hooper’s adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. (Photo: James Corden/Reuters) James Corden plays Bustopher Jones in Tom Hooper’s adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. (Photo: James Corden/Reuters)

Actor-TV show host James Corden says he is yet to watch his latest release Cats but he has been told the musical has turned out to be “terrible”.

The comic plays Bustopher Jones in Tom Hooper’s adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

“I haven’t seen it, but I’ve heard it’s terrible,” Corden said on BBC Radio 2 interview, according to the Independent.

“I’ll catch it one day, I imagine,” he added.

The film was mounted a budget of USD 100 million, but earned only USD 6.5 million during its opening weekend.

Universal Studios recently announced that a new version of the film with “improved visual effects” will be sent to the theatres.

Cats also stars Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, and Jason Derulo.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App