Harvey Weinstein seeks dismissal of rape charges

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has sought dismissal of sexual assault charges against him.

According to court documents obtained by CNN, attorneys for the disgraced film mogul filed a motion for dismissal in the federal court on Friday.

Among other things to have been cited is the discovery of evidence that the grand jury was not shown — specifically “dozens of emails” sent from one of Weinstein’s anonymous accusers, characterised as “extensive warm, complimentary and solicitous messages to Weinstein immediately following the now claimed event and over the next four year period.”

“These communications irrefutably reflect the true nature of this consensual intimate friendship, which never at any time included a forcible rape,” Weinstein’s attorney Ben Brafman told CNN in a statement.

The emails and text messages — allegedly sent and received through Weinstein’s official company account and phone — were obtained by his legal team earlier this year after a bankruptcy judge in Delaware granted access to them for his criminal defense.

In an email sent from one of Weinstein’s accusers on January 5, 2014, ten months after the alleged rape in March 2013, she wrote: “You’re the one who makes it look good with your smile and beautiful eyes!! But thank you that makes me so happy to hear.”

Two other emails were cited.

When contacted by CNN, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on Friday’s motion for dismissal.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to six felony sex crimes — two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape, one first-degree criminal sex act charge and one criminal sex act.

The charges stem from allegations from three women, according to court documents.

