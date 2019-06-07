Harvey Weinstein crossed lines and boundaries when we worked together, says Madonna

Pop star Madonna has revealed that disgraced former film producer Harvey Weinstein “crossed lines” with her when they worked together on 1991 tour documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare.

Advertising

In an interview with the New York Times, the singer described Weinstein as “incredibly sexually flirtatious and forward with me when we were working together. He was married at the time, and I certainly wasn’t interested.”

“I was aware that he did the same with a lot of other women that I knew in the business. And we were all, ‘Harvey gets to do that because he’s got so much power and he’s so successful and his movies do so well and everybody wants to work with him, so you have to put up with it.’ So that was it,” Madonna added.

The pop diva said when multiple women levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, starting in October of 2017, she felt good that somebody with so much of power was being called out.

“When it happened, I was really like, ‘Finally.’ I wasn’t cheering from the rafters because I’m never going to cheer for someone’s demise. I don’t think that’s good karma anyway. But it was good that somebody who had been abusing his power for so many years was called out and held accountable,” she said.