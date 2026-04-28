Harry Styles-Zoe Kravitz get engaged; The Batman actor seen sporting ring worth over $600,000

Merely six days after Zoe Kravitz was seen sporting a large rock on her ring finger while kissing boyfriend Harry Styles, rumours began doing the rounds that the two are now engaged. Now, Page Six has confirmed that though there’s no official word from either of them yet, the actor and the singer have indeed gotten engaged recently.

Harry and Zoe have been dating for the past eight months. They were first spotted walking arm-in-arm on the streets of Rome in August 2025. They were also seen kissing in London around the same time. Harry was accompanying his love interest on her press tour of Darren Aronofsky’s black comedy thriller Caught Stealing in order to spend more time with her.

Harry and Zoe were subsequently spotted together multiple times in London and New York City, though they chose to remain tight-lipped about their closeness. They soft-launched their relationship last month when they arrived together for a Saturday Night Live aafterparty Harry hosted.

It was only this past weekend that the two were spotted walking together in London that fans noticed the ring on Zoe’s finger. To add fuel to the speculations, Harry kissed her before bidding her goodbye. People reports that over the past few months, Harry got the approval of Zoe’s father and singer Lenny Kravitz, eventually leading to their recent engagement.

Harry, Zoe’s past relationships

Zoe was previously married to actor Karl Glusman. They tied the knot in 2019, but parted ways in 2020. In 2021, Zoe began dating Channing Tatum, who starred in her 2024 directorial debut, psychological thriller Blink Twice. The two even got engaged in 2023 before calling it off in 2024. The two are believed to still be cordial with each other.

However, hours after the news of Zoe and Harry’s engagement came out, Channing shared a cryptic poem by writer John Roedel on his Instagram Stories. The text read, “My brain and / heart divorced / a decade ago / over who was / to blame about / how big of a mess / I have become,” the poem reads. “Eventually, / they couldn’t be / in the same room / with each other.”

Page Six reported that while Zoe sported a ring worth $500,000 while engaged to Channing, her ring with Harry is worth far more. Its price could range between $600,000 and $800,000, but definitely more than half a million dollars. Meanwhile, while Harry has dated a long list of celebrities, he’s never been married or engaged before.

zoë kravitz’s engagement rings through the years pic.twitter.com/kcXJmYCRUX — zoë kravitz daily (@zoekravitzfiles) April 27, 2026

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Harry first dated television presenter Caroline Flack, 14 years older than him, for a year in 2011. He then moved on to model Kendall Jenner for three years from 2013 to 2016. He dated another model, Camille Rowe, for a year in 2017, before moving on to his Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde in 2021. His last stable relationship was with actor Taylor Russell, which ended in 2024.