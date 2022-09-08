scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Harry Styles jokes about spitting on Chris Pine: ‘I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on him’

A viral video on the internet has made netizens believe that Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine at the premier of Don't Worry Darling in Venice.

Harry Styles, Chris PineScreengrabs of Harry Styles and Chris Pine's viral video from Venice. (Photo: Matt Ramos/Twitter)

Hollywood singer Harry Styles address the spit-gate incident that has been making headlines during his Madison Square Garden performance on Wednesday night. The viral video doing rounds on the internet has made everyone believe that Styles spat on Don’t Worry darling co-star Chris Pine before taking his seat at  the premiere of the film. 

Styles addressed the speculation and said, “This is our tenth show at Madison Square Garden. It’s wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine.” The video shows Styles sitting beside Pine with a slight smirk on his face even as Pine paused to look at his shoes. 

According to a report by Variety, Pine’s representatives have squashed the rumours and have said in a statement, “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

There were also rumours about the ongoing feud between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh. During the premier, Pugh was asked about the same and she said, “”As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute. It’s sufficiently well nourished.” The film Don’t Worry Darling will be released on September 23, 2022. 

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 01:49:06 pm
Pune Infra Watch: PMC to construct one more bridge on Mutha River to connect Sinhagad Road to Karvenagar

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy

Premium
Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'
Singer turns 89 today

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'

