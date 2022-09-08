Harry Styles jokes about spitting on Chris Pine: ‘I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on him’

Hollywood singer Harry Styles address the spit-gate incident that has been making headlines during his Madison Square Garden performance on Wednesday night. The viral video doing rounds on the internet has made everyone believe that Styles spat on Don’t Worry darling co-star Chris Pine before taking his seat at the premiere of the film.

Harry Styles jokingly addresses internet speculation that he spat on Chris Pine at the Venice premiere of #DontWorryDarling: “It’s wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine.” pic.twitter.com/5PEswcATmF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 8, 2022

Styles addressed the speculation and said, “This is our tenth show at Madison Square Garden. It’s wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine.” The video shows Styles sitting beside Pine with a slight smirk on his face even as Pine paused to look at his shoes.

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won’t sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022

According to a report by Variety, Pine’s representatives have squashed the rumours and have said in a statement, “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

There were also rumours about the ongoing feud between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh. During the premier, Pugh was asked about the same and she said, “”As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute. It’s sufficiently well nourished.” The film Don’t Worry Darling will be released on September 23, 2022.