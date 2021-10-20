Harry Styles joins MCU as Thanos’ brother Eros in Eternals? Here’s how fans are reacting

After months of speculation, it looks like Harry Styles has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Eternals is yet to release in theatres internationally, the LA premiere has let out a few secrets that Marvel had kept guarded until now. The premiere did not just introduce a team of new superheroes in the MCU, but also gave the big reveal about its new cast member. Watermelon Sugar singer Harry Styles is in the MCU now and the same was revealed by Variety’s Matt Donnelly on Twitter.

Matt Donnelly wrote, “Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos.” This left fans across the globe with mixed feelings. While many expressed excitement, others were disappointed for Marvel’s failure in being unable to guard the news until the theatrical release of Eternals on November 5.

As per the buzz, Harry Styles appears in the post-credit scene of the superhero movie as Eros aka Starfox. An inhabitant of Titan, Eros is the brother of Thanos. He’s another Eternal, which as per comics is an ancient, undying race of humans protecting Earth from Deviants. His powers include superhuman strength along with the ability to manipulate the feelings of others.

just thinking of all the mcu obsessed boys i know shaking and throwing up when they find out they have to watch harry styles in their marvel movies… yeah <3 pic.twitter.com/a8ZtdlpG8R — katie !¡ 11 (@hrryhigh) October 19, 2021

Harry Styles previously tried his hand at acting in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. He will next be seen in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Baby next year.

Eternals, in the meantime, will give us ten new superheroes in the MCU, who’ve lived on Earth and secretly guided humanity for 7,000 years, just that they kept away from human conflicts. Being touted to be a quantum shift for the MCU, Eternals boasts of one of the most diverse casts we’ve seen in any Marvel movie till date.

Starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Kit Harington and Harish Patel, Eternals has been directed by Academy Award winner Chloe Zhao.