Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

No, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine; actor’s rep shuts down ‘foolish speculation’ about viral video

Chris Pine's rep shut down internet rumours about Harry Styles having spat on the Star Trek actor during their film Don't Worry Darling's premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Screengrabs of Harry Styles and Chris Pine's viral video from Venice. (Photo: Matt Ramos/Twitter)

Chris Pine’s representatives have denied speculation about his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Harry Styles having spat on him at the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival recently. A viral video showed Styles taking his seat next to Pine, appearing to spit in his direction, and Pine reacting with mild amusement.

“This is a ridiculous story, a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” Pine’s representatives told The Hollywood Reporter. The internet obsessively rewatched the footage, analysed it from different angles, and theorised about what could have actually happened. Thousands of memes about the incident, and the subsequent press interactions that both actors participated in, were also shared online. “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” Pine’s rep said in a statement to Variety. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

 

Don’t Worry Darling, a satirical drama directed by Olivia Wilde, has been uncommonly controversial. Going into the Venice premiere, Wilde was already facing the heat over separate controversies involving her lead actor Florence Pugh, and the disgraced star Shia LaBeouf, who was originally supposed to appear in the film.

Wilde had gone on the record to say that LaBeouf was fired from the film for creating an uncomfortable on-set environment, but LaBeouf recently offered what he claimed was proof that the decision to drop out was mutual. Questions about LaBeouf were banned at the post-screening press conference.

Wilde is also reportedly not on talking terms with Pugh, who appeared for the premiere and attended the screening, but didn’t participate in press interviews. It was rumoured that she was displeased about Wilde having an affair on set with Styles, and getting him a bigger payday than her when he was brought in as LaBeouf’s replacement. Wilde dismissed rumours of a fallout with Pugh, and called her a ‘force’. She said at the press conference, “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute. I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished.”

Wilde pointed out that Pugh was in the middle of filming Dune 2, and was allowed to leave set only for a day. The film’s lead actor Timothée Chalamet, however, was also present at Venice for the premiere of his film Bones & All, and participated in a full press round.

Don’t Worry Darling will be released in theatres on September 23. The film received mixed-to-negative reviews after its Venice premiere.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 10:46:15 am
